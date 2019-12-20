|
Jerry "Bayhopper" Hayes
Prospect - Jerry "Bayhopper" Hayes, 66, of Prospect, died peacefully early December 20, 2019 at his home.
He was born December 27, 1952 in Marion to the late Kensil and Carolyn (Barnett) Hayes, he was also preceded in death by a brother: Robert Hayes
Bay was a graduate of the Elgin High School as well as The Ohio State University. A true salesman at heart, Bay had worked for RDP Foods and later selling logo wear to many athletic teams in the area.
To say that he loved sports would be a huge understatement. It really didn't matter what level of sports, boys or girls or where the game was, Bay would go. Jerry was a very knowledgeable and some might say opinionated fan. He also had coached many kids over the years and rarely forgot their names. Bay was a fan of the Rolling Stones, Jimmy Buffett and the OSU Buckeyes.
Surviving is his loving niece: Tina (Romulus) Overton of Murfreesboro, Tn. and their children: T'Anna (Taylor) Cason and CJ Overton, great great niece and nephew: Luanna Ruth and Archie
Uncle: Larry (Sharon) Barnett of Prospect and aunt: Ann Carr of Marion
Dear friends and neighbors whose care allowed Jerry to be able to be home and make his doctor visits: Terry (Christa) Ross, Gary (Linda) Mohr, Mike (Lola) Pine and Carmen Bell
Graveside services will be held Monday December 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Prospect Cemetery, Gary Mohr will officiate.
