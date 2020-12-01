1/1
Jerry Hooper
Jerry Hooper

Marion - Jerry L. Hooper, age 81 of Marion, Ohio, passed away peacefully from this life into the loving arms of our Lord on Monday, November 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Jerry was born on August 23, 1939 in Iron Mountain, Michigan to Richard and Bonita (Bast) Hooper, both of whom are deceased. He married Linda (Tidd) Hooper on June 27, 1959 and she survives.

He is also survived by his three children: Cindy (Thomas) Kemper, Doug (Melanie) Hooper, and Bart (Robyn) Hooper, all of Marion. Jerry was also the grandfather to seven grandchildren: Brandon Kemper, Jacqueline (Cory) Linder, Heath (Alexis) Hooper, Abigail (Noah) Lucas, Hunter Hooper, Mitchell Hooper and Mallory Hooper, a great grandson, Boone Lucas and his two sisters, Sandy Nelson and Sharon (Richard) McCurdy, both of Marion.

Jerry will be remembered as a dedicated husband, father and grandfather who always sacrificed to put his family first. He enjoyed many hobbies including woodworking and cars.

In 1974, Jerry began Midstate Contractors, Inc. and quickly became a well-respected professional in the field of historic building restoration and preservation. Midstate is nearly in its third-generation of ownership where his family carries on his legacy.

He was a man of deep faith and attended the Marion First Church of the Nazarene. Prior to that, he was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where he was, and continued to be, a faithful servant of the Lord.

Funeral services for Jerry L. Hooper will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Marion Church of the Nazarene in Marion with Dr. Steve Estep officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

Visitations will be held two hours before service time, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday

at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Williams Syndrome Association and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

Online condolences can be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.




Published in Marion Star from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
