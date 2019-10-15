Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Mason

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Mason Obituary
Jerry Mason

Marion - Jerry Lee Mason, age 54 of Marion, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Marion General Hospital. On June 7, 1965, he was born to Gloria (Casperson) Mason and the late James Richard Mason in Marion, and on June 24, 1999, he married his wife Angela (Hayes) Mason.

Jerry worked as an electrician for many years, and he spent the last 9 years working as a stocker at Walmart. He enjoyed fishing, watching football, and bonfires, as well as occasionally woodworking, and he loved playing with his grandson.

He is survived by his wife Angela Mason; his mother Gloria Mason; his daughter Catherine Mason; his son Jerry Mason, Jr.; his siblings Deb Mason, Gary (Loretta) Mason, and Cheryl (James) Prater; his grandson Andrew; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father James Richard Mason, his brother James Mason, Jr., and his great-niece Tiffany.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7 pm. Burial will take place at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now