Jerry Mason
Marion - Jerry Lee Mason, age 54 of Marion, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Marion General Hospital. On June 7, 1965, he was born to Gloria (Casperson) Mason and the late James Richard Mason in Marion, and on June 24, 1999, he married his wife Angela (Hayes) Mason.
Jerry worked as an electrician for many years, and he spent the last 9 years working as a stocker at Walmart. He enjoyed fishing, watching football, and bonfires, as well as occasionally woodworking, and he loved playing with his grandson.
He is survived by his wife Angela Mason; his mother Gloria Mason; his daughter Catherine Mason; his son Jerry Mason, Jr.; his siblings Deb Mason, Gary (Loretta) Mason, and Cheryl (James) Prater; his grandson Andrew; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father James Richard Mason, his brother James Mason, Jr., and his great-niece Tiffany.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7 pm. Burial will take place at a later date.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019