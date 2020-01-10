|
Jerry Wayne Hamilton
Marion - Jerry Wayne Hamilton, 73 of Marion died peacefully Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at home.
He was born January 26, 1946 in Marion to the late Ernest Verne and Dorothy Mae (Kennedy) Hamilton. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jack Hamilton and a sister, Joyce Erwin.
He was a 1964 graduate of Richwood High School. He retired from Whirlpool Corporation after 40 1/2 years of service. Jerry and Jackie loved to travel, especially to their winter home in Harlingen, Texas, where they were proudly called "Winter Texans." Jerry also loved cars, both fixing and driving them. His Dodge 1500 truck was his pride and joy, which he named "Pop's Toy." His other pride and joy was his dog, Tucker, who was always by his side.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Jacqueline Jo "Jackie" (McIntire) Hamilton, whom he married on August 29, 1980; daughter, Jacqueline Ann "Jackie" Hamilton, Richwood; sons, John (Aimee) Severns; Greg (Gretchen) Severns; Jack (Cherie) Byrd, all of Marion; grandchildren, Taylor Hamilton, Brandon Barkeloo, Hayden Hamilton, Zach Severns, Alex Severns, Maddie (Jon Laseke) Severns, Marissa (Cody Wilhite) Severns, Liam Severns, Marcie (Jay Lichtenberger) Hamilton, Dillion (Aliza) Hamilton, Seth (Breanna Beery) Hamilton; great-grandson, Spencer Laseke; sister, Roberta "Bertie" Evans, Richwood; sister-in-law, Ava Hamilton, Radnor; and several nieces and nephews.
Per Jerry's wishes there will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Green Camp Cemetery with Gary Lyons officiating. The family would like to invite anyone who knew Jerry to join them in a celebration of his life on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 2-5 PM at the VFW Post 870 in Richwood.
Jerry was an advisor to Tri-Rivers Auto Tech Program and was instrumental in helping the instructor, Ed Williams in starting the drag racing program. Because of Jerry's passion for cars, a one-time scholarship to a deserving student has been established in his name. Memorial gifts may be made to Tri-Rivers Career Center Auto Tech Program, c/o Marion Community Foundation, 504 S. State Street, Marion, OH 43302.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020