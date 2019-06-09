Services
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
347 W Center Street
Marion, OH 43302-3613
(740) 382-3612
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
347 W. Center St.
Marion, OH
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
347 W Center Street
Marion, OH
View Map
Jewel M. "Judy" Taylor Obituary
Jewel M. "Judy" Taylor

Marion - Jewel M. "Judy" Taylor, 96, of Marion, died June 5, 2019.

Born Aug. 11, 1922, the daughter of the late Ross and Kathryn (Eckles) Gray.

Member of St. Mary Church.

Missed by five children: Joyce Magi, Lelia Cook, Patrick (Carole) Taylor, Pamela Daniel, and David (Nancy) Taylor; 19 grandchildren; oodles of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by husband of 63 years, Chester "Chet" Taylor; 3 children: Rose Marie Taylor, Penny Taube, and Paul "Corky" Taylor; and five siblings.

Visiting from 1-2 pm on Tues., June 11, Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Services at 2 pm. Burial to follow in Radnor Cemetery.

To read her full obituary and express your condolences to her family, visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on June 9, 2019
