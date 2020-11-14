Jill Elaine Columber
Marion - Jill Elaine Columber, 48, of Marion, died Thursday November 12, 2020 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.
She was born December 31, 1971 in Marion to the late Vernon L. Columber and Marianne (Fausnaugh) Brown, her mom survives in Marysville. She was also preceded in death by her step-father: James N. Brown and a brother: Jason Brown
Jill was a giving soul who loved her family greatly. Her nieces and nephews were very special to her, she had a soft spot in her heart for kids. To a fault, Jill would do anything for anyone.
She loved collecting Santa Claus's and was known to enjoy the company of cats. Years ago, she kept score for Baseball for Youth at the Lincoln Park, something she loved doing.
Surviving is her mom: Marianne (Dean Fields) Brown of Marysville, siblings: Jamie (John) Peacock, Strafford, NH, Bobbi (Butch) Craft, Richwood, Julie (George) Cooper, Sheboygan Falls, WI, and Jennifer (Aaron) Barr, LaRue
Nieces and nephews and several Dear Friends
Graveside services will be held Wednesday November 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Marion Cemetery, Bobbi Craft will officiate.
Friends may call Tuesday from 6-8 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood (everyone is asked to take covid precautions)
Memorial gifts may be made to the funeral home to help with unexpected expenses
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com