1/1
Jill Elaine Columber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jill Elaine Columber

Marion - Jill Elaine Columber, 48, of Marion, died Thursday November 12, 2020 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

She was born December 31, 1971 in Marion to the late Vernon L. Columber and Marianne (Fausnaugh) Brown, her mom survives in Marysville. She was also preceded in death by her step-father: James N. Brown and a brother: Jason Brown

Jill was a giving soul who loved her family greatly. Her nieces and nephews were very special to her, she had a soft spot in her heart for kids. To a fault, Jill would do anything for anyone.

She loved collecting Santa Claus's and was known to enjoy the company of cats. Years ago, she kept score for Baseball for Youth at the Lincoln Park, something she loved doing.

Surviving is her mom: Marianne (Dean Fields) Brown of Marysville, siblings: Jamie (John) Peacock, Strafford, NH, Bobbi (Butch) Craft, Richwood, Julie (George) Cooper, Sheboygan Falls, WI, and Jennifer (Aaron) Barr, LaRue

Nieces and nephews and several Dear Friends

Graveside services will be held Wednesday November 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Marion Cemetery, Bobbi Craft will officiate.

Friends may call Tuesday from 6-8 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood (everyone is asked to take covid precautions)

Memorial gifts may be made to the funeral home to help with unexpected expenses

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Marion Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
(740) 943-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved