Jill Lyn Reasoner
Jill Reasoner was one of the rare people in life who was truly a giver to all who knew her and lived out her life's motto: At the end of my life, I'd rather say "I can't believe I did that" instead of "I wish I'd done that." She lived the type of life that most of us wish we had led. From trying to ride a wild moose in Banff to being kicked out of a small town on one of her many trips, Jill lived life to the fullest and left no stone unturned. Jill lived in Orlando, Florida for the last eight years of her life. She moved there to take care of her oldest sister when the sister was diagnosed with cancer.
Jill lost her battle with cancer on April 27, 2020. She had been diagnosed with cancer in November 2018. She was born on October 30, 1959, in Marion, Ohio. She was a 1978 graduate of Ridgedale High School. She received her RN degree from Marion Technical College. In her youth, she was well known around Marion for her unicycle skills, which were on display as she rode her 12 foot unicycle in many parades. She also rode her unicycle when she worked as a car hop at the Rainbow Drive-In in Upper Sandusky. She worked as a nurse in Marion, Ohio and in New Jersey, California, Texas, New Mexico, Georgia, Florida and many other locations in her many years as a nurse. She was known for her compassionate and patient-focused care. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Nancy Reasoner, and her Father, Irl Reasoner. She is survived by four siblings: Irl (Deborah) of South Carolina, Greg (Kim) of Marion, Sue Cerar (Jim) of Florida, and Karin Ho of South Carolina. She is also survived by six nieces and nephews and by a great niece and a great nephew.
Jill was an accomplished photographer. She was rarely without her camera and took pictures of her many adventures. Jill's artistic nature led to establish The Mad Scrapper, which operated for a number of years. She was always a constant source of humor and adventure. Her infectious laugh and her flowing red hair will be missed by everyone. She is now playing cards in heaven with Nancy and Aunt Jean waiting for more to join in the never-ending game of hand and foot.
Per Jill's request, there will be no services. Any donations may be made in her honor to the Marion Ohio Area Humane Society or the .
Published in the Marion Star from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020