Jill R. Thibaut
Marion - Jill R. Thibaut, age 69 of Marion, Ohio, departed from this life on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Jill was born in Marion, Ohio on December 18, 1950 to the late James L. and Verlyn Jean (Hickman) Lemke. The youngest of her siblings, Jill was preceded in death by her brothers: Michael K. and Rick J. Lemke. On May 26, 1972, she married her husband of 48 years, Mike A. Thibaut.
Jill was a 1968 graduate of Ridgedale High School and soon after began her career at the Marion division of Whirlpool Corporation for nearly 30 years. Jill was the familiar face in employee relations. Jill always embraced a very deep commitment to the hourly work force and went above and beyond to meet the needs of her fellow employees; making many close friendships over the years.
In her personal life, Jill was a loving dedicated wife, mother and friend. Her family and loved ones were always put first and celebrated and were never far from her thoughts.
Jill took great pride in her home. She loved keeping things orderly and looking beautiful, which was a direct reflection of the uniquely-special woman she was. Jill loved collecting antiques, holidays, planting flowers and warm, sunny days. It never took much to make her happy in life and she cherished simplicity.
Jill will be forever missed and remembered by her husband Mike and her son Chuck, as well as by her extended family and many friends.
No services will be held. Donations may be given in Jill's memory to the James Fund for Life at the James Center, 460 West 10th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43210 and/or the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research at 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, OH 43212. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020