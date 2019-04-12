Jimmy R. Franklin



Marion - Jimmy R. Franklin, age 77 of Marion, died at Fairhaven Community, Upper Sandusky on Tues. Apr. 9, 2019. Mr. Franklin was born in Johnson County, KY on Jan. 8, 1942 to the late Henry and Nancy (LeMaster) Franklin. He married Patricia A. White on April 24, 1965.



Surviving is his wife Patricia of Marion a son Joseph Franklin, Marion, daughter Susanna (Paul) Brandeberry, Tiffin, a grandson David Sherman, brother Jerry Franklin, Marion, a sister Augustine Holbrook, Cincinnati, a brother-in-law David Sublett, sister-in-law Betty Wittibslager, family friend Adrian Barrera, Gyasi Papaa and family. He is preceded in death by siblings Don Franklin, Junior Frankliln, Bob Franklin, Bonnie Bowman and Escolene Sublett.



Jimmy graduated from Clairdon High School and received a degree in accounting from Marion Technical College and Franklin University. He served in the Army Reserves. Jimmy retired after 40 years as a crane operator from Whirlpool. Jimmy served on many committees while employed at Whirlpool.



He was a member and past president of the Toast Masters, Marion. Jimmy enjoyed fishing, listening to country gospel and adored his dogs Molly and Mathis, Thank you to his care giver for three years Nikki Emerson, special nephew Douglas Wittibslager and Fairhaven Community.



Memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Brethren 860 E. Church St. Marion, OH 43302, Marion Enterprise Baptist Church 130 Orton St. Marion, OH 43302 or Wyandot County Humane Society 9640 US 330 Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio has been entrusted with arrangements. Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary