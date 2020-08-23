JoAnn Carte Cianciolo
Marion - To know JoAnn Carte Cianciolo was to love JoAnn. Her enthusiasm for life was infectious, as she made any small thing a big adventure - her hands and arms doing much of her talking, expressing her zeal - with some laughter and her ornery sense of humor, life was always larger around JoAnn.
JoAnn passed away Friday evening August 21, 2020 in James Cancer Hospital, Columbus. She was 55.
Born JoAnn Carte on May 19, 1965 in Mt. Gilead to Buck and Sandy (Jaynes) Carte, she was graduated from Northmor High School in 1983. Blessed with a strong work ethic, she earned her certification as a medical assistant and was proud to have been the cornerstone of the operations of the Urology Office of Dr. Peck for 15 years. More recently she served with Dr. Thompson at the Smith Clinic in Marion. This position would prove to be her niche, where she bonded with her patients, was a strong asset to the staff and made lifelong friendships.
She enjoyed scrapbooking and crafts - JoAnn fully embraced each new craft endeavor - and quilting - these past few months she labored to ensure that each of her grandchildren had a handmade quilt from her.
JoAnn leaves a legacy of loyalty and integrity, class and elegance, stubbornness and strength, she will be remembered as a beautiful woman who bravely faced life and fiercely loved her family with an everlasting love.
She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years David Cianciolo; her children Justin (Janie) Zeger of Mansfield, Chris (Tiffany) Zeger of Mt. Gilead, Kyle (Theresa) Burson of Mt. Gilead, and Katie (Chris) Cassidy of Akron; grandchildren Kamdyn, and Kennedy Zeger, Mackenzie, Madison, Jillian and Beau Zeger, and Hunter, Luke and Emily Burson; a grand-dog Hudson (one of her many canine family members); her father Buck Carte of North Woodbury; sisters DiAnn (Les) Morgan of Caledonia and Nancy Moodispaugh of Mt. Gilead; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her mother Sandy Carte preceded her in death. Also deceased is an infant daughter Cortney.
The Cianciolo family will receive guests Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Snyder Funeral Home, 2553 Lexington Avenue, Mansfield. Face coverings are expected and reduced occupancy in the funeral home may increase wait times. Her funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Pastor Ethan Boggs will officiate. Burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory to Humane Society of Morrow County may be made at the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cianciolo family. Share a message of support - or watch JoAnn's tribute video - online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com