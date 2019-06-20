Services
Lucas Batton Funeral Homes Inc
476 S Sandusky Ave
Upper Sandusky, OH 43351
(419) 294-1985
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lucas Batton Funeral Homes Inc
476 S Sandusky Ave
Upper Sandusky, OH 43351
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lucas Batton Funeral Homes Inc
476 S Sandusky Ave
Upper Sandusky, OH 43351
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Lucas Batton Funeral Homes Inc
476 S Sandusky Ave
Upper Sandusky, OH 43351
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joann Culver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joann Culver


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joann Culver Obituary
Joann Culver

Harpster, Ohio - B. Joann Culver, age 96, of Harpster, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 7:30pm at

The Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.

Joann was born on January 11, 1923 in Marion, Ohio to Glenn W. and Lucille (Liggett) Smith, both of whom are deceased. She married Dale Frederick culver on August 28, 1946 in Greenup, Kentucky, and he passed away on September 9, 1999.

She is survived by 3 children: Cheryl Jean Culver of Upper Sandusky, R. Frederick (Sue) Culver of Harpster, and Carolyn Sue (Howard) Ward of Upper Sandusky, along with 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and 3 sisters, Barbara Mayse, Mary McCombs, and Karen Thuyns.

Joann was a homemaker and helped out on the family farm, along with working at one time at the former Frank Brothers Department Store in Marion.

She was a member of the Harpster United Methodist Church and the former Harpster Mother's Club.

Funeral services for Joann Culver will be held at 11:00am Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Brad McKibben officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitations will be held on Thursday, June 20, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm and 1 hour before service time on Friday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be to 4-H, or the Harpster UMC, or a and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.
Published in the Marion Star on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now