Joann Culver
Harpster, Ohio - B. Joann Culver, age 96, of Harpster, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 7:30pm at
The Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.
Joann was born on January 11, 1923 in Marion, Ohio to Glenn W. and Lucille (Liggett) Smith, both of whom are deceased. She married Dale Frederick culver on August 28, 1946 in Greenup, Kentucky, and he passed away on September 9, 1999.
She is survived by 3 children: Cheryl Jean Culver of Upper Sandusky, R. Frederick (Sue) Culver of Harpster, and Carolyn Sue (Howard) Ward of Upper Sandusky, along with 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and 3 sisters, Barbara Mayse, Mary McCombs, and Karen Thuyns.
Joann was a homemaker and helped out on the family farm, along with working at one time at the former Frank Brothers Department Store in Marion.
She was a member of the Harpster United Methodist Church and the former Harpster Mother's Club.
Funeral services for Joann Culver will be held at 11:00am Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Brad McKibben officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Visitations will be held on Thursday, June 20, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm and 1 hour before service time on Friday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.
Memorial contributions may be to 4-H, or the Harpster UMC, or a and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.
Published in the Marion Star on June 20, 2019