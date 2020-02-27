|
JoAnn Haver Goodwin, age 90, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at her home in Hampton Woods.
On October 28, 1929, JoAnn was born in Marion, Ohio, one of four children of the late Wayne W. and Margie (Corbin) McCurdy. She graduated from Marion Harding High School.
For twenty eight years, JoAnn worked in data entry at GTE in Marion.
Very faithful, JoAnn was a member of St. Mary Church. She also had volunteered at Marion General Hospital, and formerly at MedCenter Hospital.
JoAnn enjoyed traveling "all over the world" with her second husband, Russell, visiting much of the US including Alaska, and visiting parts of Europe and Asia. She also loved playing bridge, and she always had old classic movies playing all throughout her house.
She was a strong and independent woman, who cared deeply for her family.
She will be missed by her three children: G. Richard "Rick" (Sherrie) Haver Jr., Janet Parrott, and Thomas (Lori) Haver; 17 grandchildren and numerous great-granchildren; five step-children: Keith (Diane) Goodwin, Brenda Goodwin, Russell (Matt) Goodwin, Cheri Lavy, and Deborah (Ken) Blaha; and several nieces and nephews.
Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, G. Richard "Dick" Haver Sr. in 1982; second husband, Russell Goodwin in 2005; step-son, Kenneth Goodwin; two brothers: Richard and Wayne McCurdy Jr; and a sister, Stella McCurdy.
Her family will greet friends from 10 - 10:30 am on Monday, March 2, 2020, at the St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 N. Main St., Marion. Mass of Christian Burial services will be held at 10:30 am, with Father Kyle Tennant officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made Kindred Hospice, 1199 Delaware Ave #102a, Marion, OH 43302.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, are honored to serve JoAnn's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020