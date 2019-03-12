|
JoAnn Lundquist
- - JoAnn Lundquist, 82, passed away March 8, 2019 at Riverside Hospital. Preceded in death by parents Kelly and Blanche Dixon; brothers Delbert, Dale and Lindberg Dixon and sister Peggy (Dixon) Tinsley. Survived by husband Allan Lundquist; children Sharon (David) Chase and Michael (Joanie) Cloninger; grandsons Kyle (Krystle) Wood and Michael Noel; great grandchildren Korynn, Kynslee, Kayden and Kailyn Wood; sisters Marilyn Hamrick and Becky Patterson; twin brother Jacob (Dorothy) Dixon and brother Lane Dixon. She loved golf and OSU sports but most of all she loved her family, her kids and her grandchildren who knew her as GiGi. Family will welcome friends at FAITH COVENANT CHURCH 3607 Dempsey Road, Westerville, Ohio Tuesday March 12, 2019 2-3 p.m. where a Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 p.m., Pastor Tim Heintzelman officiating. In lieu of flowers donations to The deeply appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 12, 2019