Services
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
FAITH COVENANT CHURCH
3607 Dempsey Road
Westerville, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
FAITH COVENANT CHURCH
3607 Dempsey Road,
Westerville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Lundquist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn Lundquist


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JoAnn Lundquist Obituary
JoAnn Lundquist

- - JoAnn Lundquist, 82, passed away March 8, 2019 at Riverside Hospital. Preceded in death by parents Kelly and Blanche Dixon; brothers Delbert, Dale and Lindberg Dixon and sister Peggy (Dixon) Tinsley. Survived by husband Allan Lundquist; children Sharon (David) Chase and Michael (Joanie) Cloninger; grandsons Kyle (Krystle) Wood and Michael Noel; great grandchildren Korynn, Kynslee, Kayden and Kailyn Wood; sisters Marilyn Hamrick and Becky Patterson; twin brother Jacob (Dorothy) Dixon and brother Lane Dixon. She loved golf and OSU sports but most of all she loved her family, her kids and her grandchildren who knew her as GiGi. Family will welcome friends at FAITH COVENANT CHURCH 3607 Dempsey Road, Westerville, Ohio Tuesday March 12, 2019 2-3 p.m. where a Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 p.m., Pastor Tim Heintzelman officiating. In lieu of flowers donations to The deeply appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now