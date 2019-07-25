Services
Hufford Family Funeral Home
1500 Manor Hill Rd
Findlay, OH 45840
(419) 422-1500
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Brugeman Lodge at Riverbend
9250 Township Road 208
Findlay, OH
JoAnn "Jo" Wilson


1942 - 2019
JoAnn "Jo" Wilson Obituary
JoAnn "Jo" Wilson

Findlay - JoAnn "Jo" Wilson, 77, of Findlay, peacefully passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Bridge Hospice Care Center due to complications from ALS. She was born on January 21, 1942 in Des Moines, Iowa to the late Ricardo R. and Edna M. (Houser) Fontana. On September 2, 1960, Jo married Mike Wilson and he preceded her in death in 2008.

Jo graduated from Ankeny High School in Iowa. She was the activities coordinator at Fox Run Manor from 1982 - 2015 and prior to that, the Ladies Fitness Center director at the YMCA in Marion, Ohio for 7 years. Jo was also coordinator for Meals on Wheels and member of the Moose and Amvets.

Jo is survived by her children, Wendy (Mike) Wilson of Delphos, Duke (Tracy) Wilson of Bowling Green, Dusty (Lisa) Wilson of Findlay; grandchildren, Devyn, Brock, Darby, Sophia, Chloe, Tanna, Colt Wilson, Adam and Jessica Haydel. She is also survived by a brother, Rocky Fontana of Minneapolis, MN; sisters, Shirley Miller and Susan Aunspach, both of Ankeny, IA; and her special friends, Jay, Jill, and Darol. Jo was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Fontana in 1980.

A Celebration of Jo's Life will be held from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Brugeman Lodge at Riverbend, 9250 Township Road 208, Findlay, Ohio 45840. HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests memorial contributions in Jo's name be sent to Teddy's Rescue, 12409 CR 99, Findlay, Ohio 45840. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.
Published in the Marion Star on July 25, 2019
