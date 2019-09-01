|
Joanne Jones (Howard) Hoffman
Tampa, FL - Joanne Jones (Howard) Hoffman died on August 12th, 2019, in Tampa, Florida. She was 97 years young.
While she lived in Florida for the last few years, she was always an Ohio girl. She was born and raised in Bexley, Ohio. She attended and graduated with a degree in marketing from The Ohio State University.
Joanne married Ralph W. Howard and they moved to Marion in 1951. She loved Marion and always considered it home. Joanne and Ralph had two daughters, Cindy Ramm (Gene:Tampa, Florida) and Diane Rice (Jim: Edina, Minnesota)
Joanne excelled throughout her life at being a wonderful wife, mother, friend and role model. She was incredibly creative, organized and shared those talents with many. Always the elegant lady, she was also at home tailgating at the OSU football games. She loved traveling and kept beautiful journals of every trip. She compiled the most amazing scrapbooks: true works of art.
Throughout the years, Joanne was involved in many community activities and at The First Presbyterian Church in Marion.
Five years after Ralph's death, Joanne married Junius Hoffman. Joanne and Junie had been high school friends. They enjoyed life living in Tucson, Arizona, Maine and Marion.
A wonderful smile would occur on Joanne's face when you'd speak of her five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was terribly proud of Kirsten Kenna (Bryan), Bryan Ramm (Megan), Drew Ramm (Jessica), Maggie Pearce (Chris) and Alex Rice (Lisa). She loved being with them and taught them so many things. Making cookies and pies were right up there as important life lessons.
Joanne spent the last 5 years in Tampa living close to Cindy and Gene. She maintained her sharp wit and spirited personality. Daily at 4:30 she'd join friends for her bourbon and water and always had ice cream and chocolate sauce for dessert. She lived a wonderful life!
Joanne supported Academy Prep Center of Tampa. It is a middle school that inspires, empowers and builds confidence in students qualifying for need base scholarships to become strong individuals and community leaders. She always supported helping improve the lives of young children through education. She would have been pleased if memorials to Joanne Hoffman were made to: Academy Prep Center of Tampa, Attention: Development Office, 1407 E. Columbus Drive, Tampa FL. 33605 or you may also go to their website and make an online donation. The website is https://academyprep.org/tampa/. The information is under the donate page.
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 1, 2019