Joanne M. Hayden
Marion - Joanne Marilyn Hayden, age 88, of Marion, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Kingston Residence of Marion. On August 23, 1930, she was born to the late Clyde Arthur and Freda Flossie (Locke) Garner in Hocking County, Ohio, and on June 26, 1948, she married her late husband Paul Ed Hayden in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Joanne worked as a cook at McDonald's for 15 years, and she was also an excellent cook at home while caring for her six children. When she was younger, she enjoyed line dancing and walking, and she was a past member of TOPS 137. She was also proud that all of her children graduated from high school.
She is survived by her children Al (Tamara) Hayden of Prospect, Danny (Jill) Hayden of Marion, Karla (Steve) Gregory of Marion, and Christi (Lloyd "Gene") Bending of Marion; her brother Lloyd (Flora Ann) Garner of Marion; her sister Jean Morgan of Titusville, Florida; twelve grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Hayden, her son Paul "Pete" Hayden, her daughter Anita Small, her brothers Millard, Dana, and Eddie Mayse, and her sister Velma Conley.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home with Pastor Joe Miller and Pastor Thérèse Lehman officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.
The family would like to offer a special thank-you to Patti Layne, Kris Bass, and Lisa Camm for all the kindness and care given to their mom in her final days.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wesley Scholarship Fund through Prospect Street United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Feb. 5, 2019