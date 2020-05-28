Joanne Marie Grubbs
Marysville - Joanne Marie Grubbs, age 87, of Marysville, formerly of Marion, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Memorial Gables in Marysville. A licensed practice nurse, she was a surgical nurse at Marion General Hospital for many years. She also worked in long term care and home health nursing. She loved her pet cats and enjoyed traveling and enjoying the outdoors on her swing. She was a devoted caregiver and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born December 23, 1932 in Mackinaw City, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Davis; and her husband, Lloyd Nelson Grubbs. She is survived by her children, Catherine Loreno, Ralph (Robin) Loreno, Michael (Mary) Loreno, Karen (Brian Davey) Loreno and Gena (Mark) Bogardus; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three siblings; and many nieces and nephews, including, Debra, Beth and Joy. Private services will be held later. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Marion Star from May 28 to May 29, 2020.