Joanne Marie Grubbs
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne Marie Grubbs

Marysville - Joanne Marie Grubbs, age 87, of Marysville, formerly of Marion, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Memorial Gables in Marysville. A licensed practice nurse, she was a surgical nurse at Marion General Hospital for many years. She also worked in long term care and home health nursing. She loved her pet cats and enjoyed traveling and enjoying the outdoors on her swing. She was a devoted caregiver and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born December 23, 1932 in Mackinaw City, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Davis; and her husband, Lloyd Nelson Grubbs. She is survived by her children, Catherine Loreno, Ralph (Robin) Loreno, Michael (Mary) Loreno, Karen (Brian Davey) Loreno and Gena (Mark) Bogardus; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three siblings; and many nieces and nephews, including, Debra, Beth and Joy. Private services will be held later. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937)-642-7039
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved