John A. McWilliams
John A. McWilliams

Marion - John A. McWilliams age 57 of Marion, Ohio passed away Friday, November 6, 2020.

He was born May 7, 1963 in Marion, Ohio to Lyle "Joe" and Carol (Fry) McWilliams.

John graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1981, he was employed at Kroger for the past 30 years.

He is survived by his parents, Lyle "Joe" & Carol McWilliams of Marion, his sister, Jody (Steve) Cellar of Marion, his nephew, Tony (Jaccia) Cellar of Marion, his nieces, Amber (Levi) Hendel of Marion, Kristy (Caleb) Black of Raymond and six great nieces.

A Private Family burial will be held at Marion Cemetery. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family during this difficult time.






Published in Marion Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyd Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
