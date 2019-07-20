John Alan Simpkins



MARION - John Alan Simpkins, 54 of Marion passed away on Monday July 15, 2019, he was the love of many peoples lives. John was born September 29, 1964 in Marion to the late Art "Bud, Cowboy" Simpkins and Mary (Rice) Bogan who survives. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by granddaughter Katlyn and aunt Mary Borders.



John is survived by his wife Debra (Roncelli) Simpkins, son David (Brandy) Roncelli; step mother Yvonne Simpkins of Kenton; granddaughters Mariah and Marissa; grandson Jaden; great granddaughter Addison; sisters Pam Clark of Marion, Beth Sellers of Kenton, JoAnna Simpkins of Columbus, Kathy Minch of New York, Deb Dixon of Columbus, Sarah (Randy) Blankenship of Columbus, brothers Gregg (Ellana) Simpkins of Marion, Kip Simpkins of Cardington, Brett Bogan of Oklahoma, Harry Simpson of RusselPoint, Troy "Guy" (Bobbie) Simpson of Forrest; Aunts Ginny Simpkins, Betty (Bob) Knaul, Phil (Wilma) Rice, Bill (Pat) Rice, Karen and Bev Grau.



John was a driver for Circle T of Marion and graduated from Rock Hill H.S., Ironton in 1982. He was a member of American Legion Post 162 in Marion. John was very active in the Veterans Park and was Vice-President.



A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at American Legion Post 162, Marion with the time pending. Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio, 1701 Marion Williamsport Rd. is assisting the family with arrangements and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.cremationservicesofohio.com Published in the Marion Star on July 20, 2019