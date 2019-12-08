|
John Arnold Schaffer
Norwalk - August 15, 1934-December 8, 2019
John A, Schaffer, husband of the late Doris Ann (White) passed away Sunday morning in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. John was an excavating contractor and started his own business in 1967, better known as Schaffer Backhoe. He had a great love of nature, farming, and John Deere tractors. He gave generously of his time to his family, church, and anyone who needed a helping hand and is now released from his suffering with Alzheimer's disease.
He is now with Doris his beloved wife of 60 years of married life, who preceded him in death four years ago, along with their daughter Angela Schlotterer, and their great grandchild Jude Linder. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Francis Schaffer, mother and father-in-law, Raymond and Marguerite White, brothers, Fr. Arnold Schaffer, Fred, Pete (Pauline), Joe (Marianne), Bernard (Mary), his sisters, Sister Mary Lenarda, Sister Francis Marie, Magaret (Chet Wasiniak), and Ophelia.
He is survived by his sons, Mark (Diane Cutnaw), Dennis, Donald, Randy, Scott, (Cheryl Phillips), Jody (Faith Davis), and Matthew. Daughters, Sister Carolyn Marie, Lynnette (Eric Baldwin), Michelle (Roger Jones), and Brenda (Carl Geyer). Brothers, Leonard, and Alex, and sister-in-law Dorthey Schaffer, and 26 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren.
Friends may call on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in Walker-Eastman-Heydinger Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Settlement Rd., Peru Twp., Ohio, Fr. Ron Shock officiating. Burial will follow in St. Alphonsus Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Alphonsus Parish Building Project, 1322 Settlement Road, Peru, OH 44857, to the Sisters of Notre Dame,3912 Sunforest Court, Toledo, OH, 43623, or to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH, 44840. Online condolences may be made by going to www.walkereastmanheydingerfh.com
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019