John Badenhop
Galion - John M. Badenhop, 73, of Galion passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Avita Galion Hospital.
He was born June 12, 1946 in Malinta, Ohio and was the son of Arthur and Lorena (Orthwein) Badenhop. John is survived by his wife of nearly 38 years, Cathy S. (Mitton) Badenhop whom he married on December 5, 1981.
As a lifelong Lutheran he was active as a member of his congregation at First Lutheran Church in Galion where he served as Worship and Music Chairman, Lay Minister, Reader, Cantor and always shared his vocal gifts during worship. John proudly served his country for 10 years, in the United States Navy and 21 years in the Air National Guard. Following his United States Navy service, he had a long career in broadcasting and sales both in radio and television at several local stations and was perhaps most well-known for his tenure as the weatherman on WMFD. He always remained active in the community by driving school bus for several local schools and announcing at Galion football games and the Galion Prom. Many people will remember and miss John's dynamic smile and voice.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by children, Janice (Cliff) Davis of Springfield, Dawn (Adam) Buxton of Galion, Jason Fish of Edgerton, Wisconsin, Jennifer (Todd) Parkison of Castalia and Julie (Jordan) Mickley of Gambier; 10 grandchildren, Toshia (Jonathan), Maranda, Alec, Elizabeth, Madaline, Joseph, Emily, Tanner, Tyler and Rylee and his close companions, his dogs, Molly and Mack.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by an infant daughter Shiela Badenhop, brother Arthur Badenhop and daughter-in-law, Belinda Fish.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4:00 p.m. and 6 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16 at First Lutheran Church, 127 South Columbus St., Galion with Rev. Adam Taylor officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.
Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church music and worship fund or the Gary Sinise Foundation for Veterans in care of the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church music and worship fund or the Gary Sinise Foundation for Veterans in care of the funeral home.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019