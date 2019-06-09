Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Spurlock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Spurlock


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John C. Spurlock Obituary
John C. Spurlock

Prospect - John Curtis Spurlock, age 87 of Prospect, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Marion Manor on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

John was born in Printer, Kentucky, on February 26, 1932 to the late Henry and Alice (Layne) Spurlock. He graduated from McDowell High School in Printer, Kentucky, in 1952. He joined the U.S. Army and served in Germany from January 1953 to December 1954 as a Corpsman. After marrying the love of his life Gladys on October 26, 1957, they settled in Prospect, Ohio, in 1961.

He worked as a metal worker in Marion, Ohio, for Marion Metal and Sycon Corporation. He then retired after being the janitor for Elgin High School. He was an avid hunter and gardener.

John is survived by his oldest sister Joan Salisbury of Edison, Ohio; his sons Edward D. (Penny M.) Spurlock of Prospect, Ohio, and Eric D. Spurlock of Prospect, Ohio; his eight grandchildren Christina M. Serafini, Joshua E.D. Spurlock, Angelina, Alexis, Ariel, Caleb, Aaliyah, and Amara Spurlock; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Gladys Pauline "Polly" Spurlock, his younger brother Burl H. Spurlock, and his older sister Virginia Allsbrook.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11 am at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home with Reverend Dan Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now