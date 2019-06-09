|
John C. Spurlock
Prospect - John Curtis Spurlock, age 87 of Prospect, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Marion Manor on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
John was born in Printer, Kentucky, on February 26, 1932 to the late Henry and Alice (Layne) Spurlock. He graduated from McDowell High School in Printer, Kentucky, in 1952. He joined the U.S. Army and served in Germany from January 1953 to December 1954 as a Corpsman. After marrying the love of his life Gladys on October 26, 1957, they settled in Prospect, Ohio, in 1961.
He worked as a metal worker in Marion, Ohio, for Marion Metal and Sycon Corporation. He then retired after being the janitor for Elgin High School. He was an avid hunter and gardener.
John is survived by his oldest sister Joan Salisbury of Edison, Ohio; his sons Edward D. (Penny M.) Spurlock of Prospect, Ohio, and Eric D. Spurlock of Prospect, Ohio; his eight grandchildren Christina M. Serafini, Joshua E.D. Spurlock, Angelina, Alexis, Ariel, Caleb, Aaliyah, and Amara Spurlock; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Gladys Pauline "Polly" Spurlock, his younger brother Burl H. Spurlock, and his older sister Virginia Allsbrook.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11 am at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home with Reverend Dan Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on June 9, 2019