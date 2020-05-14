Resources
More Obituaries for John Galati
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Charles Galati Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Charles Galati Sr. Obituary
John Charles Galati Sr.

Caledonia - John Charles Galati Sr. age 73, died in the emergency room at Marion General Hospital on May 12, 2020. He was born on Jan. 1, 1947 in Marion to the late Tony and Evelyn (Conn) Galati. On April 7, 1967 he married Donna Dailey. Mr. Galati is survived by sons Joe (Bobbi Jo) Galati and John Galati Jr., grandchildren James Galati, Jodi (D.J.) McClure, Dorothy (Jack) McClure and Tyler (Brittany) McClure, great grandchldren Brilynn Phillipi and Donald Gay and 2 more great grandchildren are on the way, a brother Tony Galati Sr. and a sister Joyce Myers. He is preceded in death by a daughter Jennifer McClure and a sister Josseta Galati.

He was a member of Richland Road Church of Christ.

Mr. Galati was a PPG factory worker.

His hobbies were hunting and fishing and spending time with family.

There will be a vigil services on Sat. May 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Caledonia Park.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.cremationservicesofohio.com

Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the Marion Star from May 14 to May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -