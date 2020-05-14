|
|
John Charles Galati Sr.
Caledonia - John Charles Galati Sr. age 73, died in the emergency room at Marion General Hospital on May 12, 2020. He was born on Jan. 1, 1947 in Marion to the late Tony and Evelyn (Conn) Galati. On April 7, 1967 he married Donna Dailey. Mr. Galati is survived by sons Joe (Bobbi Jo) Galati and John Galati Jr., grandchildren James Galati, Jodi (D.J.) McClure, Dorothy (Jack) McClure and Tyler (Brittany) McClure, great grandchldren Brilynn Phillipi and Donald Gay and 2 more great grandchildren are on the way, a brother Tony Galati Sr. and a sister Joyce Myers. He is preceded in death by a daughter Jennifer McClure and a sister Josseta Galati.
He was a member of Richland Road Church of Christ.
Mr. Galati was a PPG factory worker.
His hobbies were hunting and fishing and spending time with family.
There will be a vigil services on Sat. May 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Caledonia Park.
Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the Marion Star from May 14 to May 15, 2020