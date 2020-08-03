John Daniel Nelson
Marengo - John Daniel Nelson, 70, died peacefully Sunday morning August 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 5, 1950 in Marion to the late Henry Lark and Audrey Marie (Malone) Nelson, he was also preceded in death by a son Jason Nelson, siblings: Roger, Darwin, Phillip, Missy and Phyllis
John was retired from Whirlpool, working there 41 years.
He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, brother in law, uncle and friend. John belonged to the Kokosing River Chapter NWTF for years. He loved hunting, fishing and playing pool. His family was his number one priority, he would do anything for anybody even if he wasn't feeling well. He was there and joined in on whatever the family was doing. He enjoyed great vacations, campouts, hunts with the family and friends. He enjoyed life and never gave up, he fought to the end. Loved making walking sticks and going to trade days.
Surviving is his wife, Cindy Lee (Tevis) Nelson, they were married June 28, 1980 in Byhalia, also surviving are their children: John (Angie Cicerella) Nelson of Marengo, Travis (Richonda Dorland) Nelson of Montana and Ryan (Erica Rose) Nelson of Galion.
Grandchildren Skyla Nelson, Briar Nelson, Raymond Nelson, Easton Nelson, Tamara Shivler, Mara Shivler, Abby Boothman, Payton Boothman, Colton Bonen
Siblings: Betty (Dick)Burton of Forest, Hank (Brenda)Nelson of Cardington and Luke (Sherry)Nelson of New Bloomington
Graveside services (everyone is welcome) will be held Thursday August 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Byhalia Cemetery, Pastor Chris Plough and Don Hadaway will officiate. Friends may call Wednesday from 5-7 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and the Morrow County Hospice, 228 South St. Mt. Gilead, Ohio 43338
Special Thank-yous to Morrow County Hospice, Columbus Oncology, friends, neighbors and family for all the prayers and care they have given us over the years.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com