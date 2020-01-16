|
John David Pierron
Marion - John David Pierron, 89, of Marion, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at Kingston Residence of Marion. He was born January 22, 1930, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to Raymond and Violet (Conkle) Pierron.
John married Genevieve Mowery on October 6, 1951, in Portsmouth. She preceded him in death May 14, 2015. John served in the U.S. Army and was a machinist at Eaton Corp. for 37 years before retiring.
John is survived by three sons, Richard (Debbie) of Prospect, Ohio, Jeffrey (Julie) of Westerville, Ohio, and Phillip (Pam) of Marysville, Ohio; six grandchildren, Elizabeth Schwartz of Huron, Ohio, Nicole Pierron Rasul of Columbus, Ohio, Justine Pierron of Science Hill, Ky., Stephanie Lupica of Marion, Ohio, Jacob Pierron of Portland, Ore., and Joseph Pierron of Westerville, Ohio; and five great-grandchilden.
He also is survived by a sister, Patricia Collins of West Portsmouth, Ohio; and a brother, Gerald Pierron of Portsmouth, Ohio.
Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St., Marion, is handling arrangements. A private service will be held at a later date at Marion Cemetery. Friends and family may donate to John's favorite charity, the Siegel Rare Neuroimmune Association at https://wearesrna.org. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020