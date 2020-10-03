John Edward Kalb
John Edward Kalb, 84 of New Bloomington, died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.
He was born May 8, 1936 in the house in which he would live his entire life. A 1955 graduate of New Bloomington High School, he worked as a custodian for 25 years at the Smith Clinic and Marion General Hospital. He was a life-long member of the New Bloomington United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School for many years. John was a voracious student of the bible and read it every day. He had read it cover to cover 49 times in his lifetime. He was a member of the Marion Kiwanis Club, New Vision Senior Center, had volunteered at the Marion County Historical Society and also had volunteered several years in the kitchen at Mobile Meals.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Bertha (Montgomery) Kalb, a brother, George Kalb, a sister, Martha Ann DeHart, and a nephew, Patrick DeHart.
He is survived by nephews and nieces, Mike (Maria) DeHart, Columbia, South Carolina; Brian (Melanie) Kalb, New Bloomington; Shawn (Tim) Fletcher, Hartsville, South Carolina; Beverly (Rick) Sigrist, Marion; Diane (Doug) Steiner, Hamilton; a brother-in-law, Warner DeHart, Hartsville, South Carolina; a sister-in-law, Eva Kalb, New Bloomington; and numerous great and great-great nephews and nieces.
Memorial services will be Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the New Bloomington United Methodist Church with Pastor Kathy Herr officiating. John's final resting place will be in Frame Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the New Bloomington United Methodist Church, c/o Kathy Herr, 2540 Agosta-Meeker Road North, New Bloomington, OH 43341
