John Edward McDaniel, Sr.
Raymond, OH - John Edward McDaniel, Sr., age 78 of Raymond, OH, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Marion General Hospital.
John entered into this world on January 19, 1941 to the late Isaac and Birdie (Bryant) McDaniel in Tennessee. On September 7, 1963 in Marion, OH, he married Beverly Price.
John served our country in the United States Navy. He loved to fish and being with his family. John will truly be missed by family and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Ralph and Ronald David McDaniel and his sisters: Mary Ann and Alta.
Those who will cherish his memory include his wife of 55 years: Beverly McDaniel; his son: John Edward McDaniel, Jr.; his daughters: Sheila Totaro, Beverly "Sue" (Kevin) Wilson and Connie McDaniel; his brother: Bob McDaniel; his sisters: Billy (Ed) Hainey, Nola Cottrill and Pauline (Randy) Blue; his sister-in-law: Amy McDaniel; his grandchildren: Justin Fosnaugh, Samantha James, Brittany Totaro, Brandy Totaro, John E. McDaniel, III and Nathan McDaniel; his five great grandchildren with two more on the way.
Friends and family may come to honor John's life on Monday, April 15, 2019 starting at 5pm to 7pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow starting at 7pm at the funeral home with Pastor Paul Reynolds officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in John's memory to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 13, 2019