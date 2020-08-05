John F. (Jack) Maxim



Bangor, ME - John F. (Jack) Maxim, born July 10, 1939 in Marion, Ohio, passed away in Bangor, ME, on August 1, 2020. He is survived by Lynne (Lodwig) Maxim, his wife of 59 years, son, Grey Maxim, daughter, Kidron (Maxim) Flynn, son-in-law, David Flynn and grand-children, Chance Maxim, Reece and Sayer Flynn, and a sister, Judy (Maxim) Moore.



Pastor Maxim was a graduate of Capital University and Trinity Lutheran Seminary, both in Columbus, Ohio. Later he received a Doctor of Divinity degree from Bangor Theological Seminary in Bangor, ME.



Following an internship at First Lutheran Church in Morris, MN, Pastor Maxim served St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Warren, IL, for four years before being called by The American Lutheran Church to begin a mission congregation in



Bainbridge, OH. Here he served Lord of Life Lutheran Church fourteen years before beginning a second mission church, St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Ellsworth, ME. from which he retired in 2004.



Pastor Maxim's years in ministry included serving a congregation and building ecumenical cooperation to serve the needs of the community. In Illinois he was the first director of an Ecumenical Center in Woodbine, IL which was sponsored by The United Methodist Church. He began a program, Share Our Home, where inner-city children and adults spent a weekend with farm families in rural IL and the visits were reciprocated by visits of rural families to inner-city Chicago. He served on Bible Camp boards in IL and Ohio.



In Ohio he served on the founding board of a county-wide Drug Rehab Center, aided in establishing the first prison ministry which developed into Lutheran Metropolitan Ministries in the Cleveland area, served on a board for Lutheran Missions which sponsored East African Lutheran pastors' three-month working visits in Ohio congregations.



In 1984 Pastor Maxim became the founding pastor of St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Ellsworth, ME. St. Andrew and St.Joseph Roman Catholic Church began the first food pantry in the Ellsworth area which became Loaves and Fishes Pantry and still supplies the greater Hancock County area. He helped with the establishment of the Emmaus Center, the first homeless shelter in the area, staffed by area churches, businesses and a service club. However, "Pastor Jack's" joy was youth ministry through confirmation camps and retreats spiritual growth for youth and adults



He was an avid sailor; sailing became part of his ministry and was a joy he loved to share with family and friends. His personal interests also included golfing, skiing, music and, most of all, time with his family.



During this time of pandemic, Jack's family is mindful of the safety of family and friends. Notification of a service in memory of Pastor Jack's life will be announced for a date in the future as health conditions allow.









