John F. Wilk
Marion - John F. Wilk, age 94, of Marion, died peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home in the Kingston Residence with his loving wife by his side.
On March 2, 1926, John was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Harry E. and Anna M. (Wagner) Wilk. He graduated from Erie High School in the class of 1943. He attended the University of Pittsburgh from 1943 to 1944, until being drafted to serve his beloved country in the US Army, a veteran of World War II. He served from 1944 to 1946 in their specialized training program and in the Signal Corporation.
John was able to continue his college aspirations in the Army, attending the University of Maine in 1945. Upon his honorable discharge in 1946, he transferred to Penn State University, where he graduated with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering in 1948, and was a member of Eta Kappa Nu.
In 1948, John began a thirty seven year career in the Pennsylvania and Ohio Companies with GTE. He held management positions in the Engineering (12 years), Traffic (15 years), and Planning (10 years) departments. He retired as a forecasting manager in 1985.
On August 13, 1949, John married Ruth Kudlock in Erie, Pennsylvania. They shared "a happy twenty seven year marriage", until she preceded him in death on December 31, 1976.
Finding love twice, John married Edna "Rose" (Verity) Quaintance on September 30, 1978, in Marion, Ohio. They have been by each other's side for forty one wonderful years.
John was a life member of the Lutheran faith. He also was a member of the Masonic Blue Lodge, York and Scottish Rites, Aladdin Shrine, Independent Tech Pioneers Association, 20-30 Club, Marion Industrial Club, and the Independent Electrical Electronic Engineering Association. In his early retirement years, he also delivered for Mobile Meals.
Most important of all to John was his family, and he especially enjoyed taking them on five year anniversary cruises. Following his retirement in 1985, he enjoyed traveling the U.S., visiting all 50 state capitals, and also visiting Europe (Switzerland and Germany). In his later years, he enjoyed wintering in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Growing up within a few miles of the shores of Lake Erie, John had a lifelong love for the water and water sports. He also enjoyed bowling and billiards.
John loved his family first and foremost. He was a loving, caring, generous person.
John will be dearly missed by his beloved wife, Edna "Rose" Wilk; two children: Susan (Robert) Owen, and John (Michelle) Wilk; four grandchildren: Jason (Louise) Owen, Lisa (Tom) Flanagan, and Jonathan and Connor Wilk; three great grandchildren; a step daughter, Mary (Kenneth) Click; two step grandchildren: Greg (Brooke) Click, and Scott (Natalie) Click; five step great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Including his first wife and parents, John was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Karen Wilk; and a brother, Robert Wilk.
His family will greet friends from 2 - 3 pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (address below). Services honoring his life will follow there at 3 pm, with Pastor Craig Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Erie Cemetery in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 12:30 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 930 Harding Memorial Parkway, Marion, OH 43302, or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, are honored to serve John's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Marion - John F. Wilk, age 94, of Marion, died peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home in the Kingston Residence with his loving wife by his side.
On March 2, 1926, John was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Harry E. and Anna M. (Wagner) Wilk. He graduated from Erie High School in the class of 1943. He attended the University of Pittsburgh from 1943 to 1944, until being drafted to serve his beloved country in the US Army, a veteran of World War II. He served from 1944 to 1946 in their specialized training program and in the Signal Corporation.
John was able to continue his college aspirations in the Army, attending the University of Maine in 1945. Upon his honorable discharge in 1946, he transferred to Penn State University, where he graduated with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering in 1948, and was a member of Eta Kappa Nu.
In 1948, John began a thirty seven year career in the Pennsylvania and Ohio Companies with GTE. He held management positions in the Engineering (12 years), Traffic (15 years), and Planning (10 years) departments. He retired as a forecasting manager in 1985.
On August 13, 1949, John married Ruth Kudlock in Erie, Pennsylvania. They shared "a happy twenty seven year marriage", until she preceded him in death on December 31, 1976.
Finding love twice, John married Edna "Rose" (Verity) Quaintance on September 30, 1978, in Marion, Ohio. They have been by each other's side for forty one wonderful years.
John was a life member of the Lutheran faith. He also was a member of the Masonic Blue Lodge, York and Scottish Rites, Aladdin Shrine, Independent Tech Pioneers Association, 20-30 Club, Marion Industrial Club, and the Independent Electrical Electronic Engineering Association. In his early retirement years, he also delivered for Mobile Meals.
Most important of all to John was his family, and he especially enjoyed taking them on five year anniversary cruises. Following his retirement in 1985, he enjoyed traveling the U.S., visiting all 50 state capitals, and also visiting Europe (Switzerland and Germany). In his later years, he enjoyed wintering in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Growing up within a few miles of the shores of Lake Erie, John had a lifelong love for the water and water sports. He also enjoyed bowling and billiards.
John loved his family first and foremost. He was a loving, caring, generous person.
John will be dearly missed by his beloved wife, Edna "Rose" Wilk; two children: Susan (Robert) Owen, and John (Michelle) Wilk; four grandchildren: Jason (Louise) Owen, Lisa (Tom) Flanagan, and Jonathan and Connor Wilk; three great grandchildren; a step daughter, Mary (Kenneth) Click; two step grandchildren: Greg (Brooke) Click, and Scott (Natalie) Click; five step great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Including his first wife and parents, John was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Karen Wilk; and a brother, Robert Wilk.
His family will greet friends from 2 - 3 pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (address below). Services honoring his life will follow there at 3 pm, with Pastor Craig Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Erie Cemetery in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 12:30 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 930 Harding Memorial Parkway, Marion, OH 43302, or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, are honored to serve John's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.