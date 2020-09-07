John G. Middleton
Marion - John G. Middleton, age 96 of Marion, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Wyndmoor of Marion.
John was born on December 18, 1923 to the late Joseph Middleton and Mary Lula (Cummins) Middleton in Crab Orchard, KY. On February 27, 1946, he married the late Ludie Belle Jackson.
John served our country in the United States Army during the years 1943 to 1946 of World War II. He received for his service to our country the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon with one bronze star, good conduct ribbon, victory medal and combat infantryman badge rifle marksman. John along with his wife served as custodians at the Richland Road Church of Christ for 39 years. He was also a member of the church. John and Ludie were involved in numerous activities at the church. John was an amazing master gardener. He was also a member of the DAV and American Legion here in Marion. He will truly be missed by family and friends.
John is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 69 years: Ludie Belle (Jackson) Middleton, March 2015; and his son: Philip G. Middleton, November 2018 and 11 siblings.
Those who will cherish his memories include his daughters: Linda Kay (Douglas) Eader of Venice, FL and Norma J. (William) Combow of White House, TN; grandchildren: Wendy Ronquillo of Clarkston, MI and Julie Martin of Howell, MI, Sabrina Corbin of Marion, OH, Gary Sparks II of White Lake, MI, and Matthew Middleton of Marion, OH; great-grandchildren: Kayla Martin, Lindsay Stollenwerk, Emily Martin and Macey Ronquillo, Bowen Sparks, Lila Belle Sparks, Halle Sparks, Malachi Middleton, Fayth Middleton, Xavier Middleton, Trey Ervin, Breyah Corbin and Lakelyn Corbin; two step grandchildren; eight step great-grandchildren; 2 half-sisters and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Friends and family may come to honor John's life on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 12pm to 1pm at the Richland Road Church of Christ, 535 Richland Road, Marion, OH 43302. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 starting at 1pm at the church with Russell Howard officiating. Please remember social distancing and face masks required Burial will follow service at the Marion Cemetery with military honors for his service in the United States Army. Donations may be given in John's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
. Flowers can be sent to the Richland Road Church of Christ for the calling hours and service.
