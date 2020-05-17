|
|
John H. Hill
BUCYRUS - John H. Hill, 93 of Bucyrus passed away peacefully on Saturday May 16, 2020 at Carlisle Place in Bucyrus. John was born March 26, 1927 near Tango, WV to the late Frank and Audrey (Watts) Hill. He was first married to Miriam Alexander who preceded him in death in 1984. His second marriage was to Twila (Miller) Herron and she passed away in 2017. John was also preceded in death by 2 sisters Emily Kerr and Eunice Waber as well as 1 brother Paul Hill.
John is survived by 5 daughters, Vicki (Ron) Longwell of Sardis, OH; Christine (Rick) Dennison of Bucyrus; Donna Jean (Keith) Rogers of Mt. Gilead; Barbara Moore of Mt. Gilead; and Carol (Roger) Mumford of Little Havana, FL; 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; 2 step children David (Laurie) Herron of Redford, MI and Ann (Dana) Gillfillan of Alpharetta GA; brother Boyd (Beverly) Hill of Ashland and 2 sisters Rosemary Britenbucher of Ashland and Carolyn (Weldon) Abels of Columbus, as well as many nieces and nephews.
John attended schools in the Ashland and Sullivan areas. He was a machinist for many years at HPM in Mt. Gilead and opened his own machine shop in Iberia in 1967 from where he retired in 1990. John was an Elder at Richland Rd. Church in Marion and Minister of the Church of Christ for over 60 years. At one time he would broadcast his Sunday sermons on the radio from Bucyrus. John did much Evangelistic and Mission work over the years. He loved sports and hunting and in his younger days was champion bowler for the city of Ashland.
The family will be holding private services at the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home, 215 N. Walnut St., Bucyrus with Rev. Russell Howard officiating, burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be made to the Richland Road Church through the funeral home and expressions of sympathy can be left at [email protected]
Published in the Marion Star & News Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020