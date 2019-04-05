Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Logos Ministry Church
582 Lee St.
Marion, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Logos Ministry Church
582 Lee St
Marion, OH
View Map
John Harris Obituary
Marion - John Willie (JW) Harris was born December 2, 1933 to the late Judge and Susie Harris in Tennille, Georgia. He was the youngest of 11 children all who preceded him in death. He was preceded in death by his wife Joann Harris; and children Marie Washington, Justin Harris, Sandra Harris, Linda Richardson, David Deas, Curtis Harris; great granddaughter Nae Nae Harris. He leaves behind Earl (Denise) Harris of Marion, OH, Barbara Harris Mitchell, Sandersville, GA, Floyd (Sonya) Deas, Knoxville, TN, Lahonda (Mike) Graves, NC, Joanie Deas, Cincinnati, OH, Amy (Jason) Scott of Marion, OH and many great grandchildren, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday April 06, 2019 from 10AM-11AM at Logos Ministry Church 582 Lee St. Marion, OH 43302 with a service to follow. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Funeral Service.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 5, 2019
