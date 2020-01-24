|
John Jay Cunningham
MARION - John Jay Cunningham, age 68 of Marion, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
John was born in Marion on June 2, 1951, the son of Lewis Cary and Donna Delores (Marsh) Cunningham.
John was a hard worker and provided for his family by working many years at Whirlpool and also at HP Manufacturing in Delaware until his retirement.
On September 19, 1989, John was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Tyler. They celebrated 30 years of marriage this past September.
John was an avid golfer and enjoyed being outdoors. He will be remembered as a grand lover of life with an artistic gift of drawing and lived his life in such a way that generosity defined who he truly was. To John, family was always number 1 and being able to spoil his grandchildren gave him great delight. The holidays were always a special time in the Cunningham household because it meant that the entire family would gather together.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Patricia "Pat" Cunningham; children: Kimberly Rife, Paul Lewis (Shannon) Cunningham, Donna Carroll, Catrina (Curtis) Easterday and Amanda Stoneburner; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his father and step-mother Lewis and Marilyn Cunningham; siblings: Donald Cunningham, Jim Cunningham and Helen Phelps and sister-in-law Diana Carroll.
John is preceded in death by his mother, Donna Cunningham and brothers: Walter Carroll and Steve Cunningham.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 10AM to 12Noon; funeral service will immediately follow at 12Noon with Pastor Keith Irey officiating.
condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020