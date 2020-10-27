1/1
John Joseph Wiley
Richwood - John Joseph Wiley, 91, of Richwood, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 25, 2020, surrounded by his family.

John graduated from Richwood High School in 1947. He participated in football, basketball and track. He also was a member of the Hunt Milling Co softball team. John married his high school girl friend Barbara Ann Lake February 18, 1951 at the First United Methodist Church in Richwood.

They are parents to five children, Joseph (Sally) Wiley of Richwood, Leila Luanne (Bill) Berkey of Hayward, California, J. Wendell (Katie) Wiley of Lafayette, Indiana ,Laurie (Curtis) Ross of Remington, Indiana, and Carol (Rod) Goddard of Richwood.

His sister, Bina Joan Wells also lives in Richwood.

His grandchildren include Sarah (Adam Boerger) Wiley, Mark (Amanda) Wiley, Lauren (Matt Rupp) Wiley, Erin (Nick) Frey, Ben (Julia) Wiley, Kirstin (Dustin) Genrich, Kevin Ross, Jamie (Nick) McKee and Jill (Casey) McGrew. He was great grandfather of eleven boys and six girls. His nieces include Mary (Tom) McVay and Barbara (Dave) Kaelber.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Fern Wiley and his nephew Mark Wells.

He loved his family and often expressed how grateful he was for them.

John was a proud farmer but also worked in real estate. He enjoyed North Union sports, Ohio State sports especially football, standard bred horse racing and playing Euchre. He served on the board of directors at The Richwood Banking Company for 42 years. He was a Claiborne Township trustee for 47 years. He served on the board of the Union County Soil and Water Conservation. He was a member of the Richwood First United Methodist church. John was born at his home and proudly lived at the same location all ninety-one years. He loved to travel and was one of the first owners of a motor home which the family took on numerous trips. He also loved to golf.

Graveside Services will be held Wednesday October 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Claibourne Cemetery, Pastor Joseph Rhea will officiate.

Memorial gifts may be made to the North Union Athletic Boosters at 401 N. Franklin St. Richwood, Ohio 43344 or the Richwood First United Methodist Church 18 S. Fulton St. Richwood, Ohio 43344.

The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood is assisting the family

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com




Published in Marion Star from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
