John L. "Johnny" Willis
Marion - John L. "Johnny" Willis, age 37, of Marion, died unexpectedly on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital following complications from a recent illness.
On March 29, 1982, John was born in Marion, Ohio, the son of Linda (Potts) Cassidy and Kevin D. Willis. He graduated from Elgin High School and Tri-Rivers in the class of 2001.
John recently worked as a roofer with Imboden Quality Construction, and he previously was a cook at Denny's. When he wasn't cooking at Denny's, he loved cooking for his family and friends at home.
An avid gamer, John loved playing the Xbox, especially his favorite game, Call of Duty. He also was a fan of the LA Raiders.
A "goof ball" in every way, Johnny was always trying to make everyone in the room laugh and he didn't care how ridiculous he looked trying to do so. You really couldn't help but to love him, as he truly saw the best in everyone. He also had a great heart and loved being with his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Elizabeth Willis; two children: Shauna and John Willis Jr.; mother, Linda (Martin) Cassidy; father, Kevin Willis; a brother, Robert Willis; a sister, Tia (Jeremy Compton) Bell; father-in-law, Harold Upchurch; grandparents: Margaret & William Potts, and David & Patricia Cassidy; grandmother-in-law, Maxine Upchurch; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
His family will greet friends from 10 - 11 am on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Liberty Baptist Church, 435 E Fairground St, Marion. Services honoring his life will follow there at 11 am, with Pastor Chris Braye officiating. A reception gathering will then be held at Prospect American Legion, 308 S. Main St., Prospect.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve John's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019