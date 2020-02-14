|
John Layton Waddell Jr.
September 13, 1943 - January 29, 2020
John Layton Waddell, Jr (Jack) was born September 13th, 1943 in Marion, Ohio to John Layton Waddell, Sr and Alice Hilty Waddell. An exceptional student and track athlete, Jack won the Ohio state championship in pole vaulting and went on to earn his bachelor's degree at Duke University. He worked his way up the ladder at US Steel for 25 years moving from Detroit, to Akron, Ohio, Pittsburgh, PA and London, England before heading to Dallas, Tx. In 1983 he moved the family to Houston where he then served as President of Mannesmann Steel's Oilfield Tubular division until the early 1990's. After several small business adventures, he settled into retirement and lent his considerable business acumen to the Cy-Champ Water Board and the Fallen Warriors Memorial. Kind, intelligent and generous, Jack was beloved by all and the first call many made when in need of technical support. Whatever he did, he seemed to excel including a lifetime of golf, most recently at Champions Golf Club. Always ready with wise advice or a funny story, there was never a lull in the conversation with Jack around. He was a devoted and patient husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be dearly missed by many. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Martin Waddell, two daughters Jeannette Elizabeth Waddell and Amy Linn Stewart, son in-law Sean Stewart, grandchildren, Sarah and Tyler Stewart, and sister Sally Simons. He is preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Christensen. A celebration of life will be held Friday, February 21st at 3pm at Cypress Bible Church (11711 Cypress N Houston Rd) with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, Jack requested donations be made in his name to the new Cy-Champ Gardens Park at 13455 Cutten Suite 1A, Houston, TX 77069 or in support of ocean conservation via the Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary Foundation at 115 East Railroad Ave #301, Port Angeles, WA 98362.
