John Martin "Marty" Murphy
Marion - John Martin "Marty" Murphy, age 76 of New Bloomington passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Community Healthcare Center.
On January 29, 1943, Marty was born in St. Louis, MO, the oldest of four children of the late Dr. Daniel and Rosanne (Garceau) Murphy. He graduated from Marion Catholic High School in 1962.
Marty went on to work on the Erie Railroad as an engineer until he retired. He was a member of St Mary Catholic Church in Marion.
He is survived by his son, Jeff Murphy of St Petersburg, FL; three sisters: Suzanne (Thomas) Kral of Cape Coral, FL, Marilyn (Dave) Messick of Granville, OH, and Karen Ferrell of Marion, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marty was preceded in death by his son, Scott Vincent Murphy; and brother-in-law, Jerry Ferrell.
Mass of Christian Burial honoring Marty's life will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, November 15, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 N. Main St., Marion, OH, with Father Thomas Buffer officiating. His family will greet friends for an hour prior to his services at the church. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to either St Mary Catholic Church or Heartland Hospice.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, are honored to serve Marty's family and your condolences may be expressed to them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019