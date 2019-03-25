|
|
John Merle Retterer
Prospect - John Merle Retterer, 81, peacefully passed away on March 21, 2019. A service for John will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Prospect Ohio on Saturday March 30, 2019. Visitation will be at 10:00a with the service following at 11:00a.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Hill Rd Newark, OH 43055 (designate: OSU in-patient unit) or St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Prospect.
For further details please visit: www.shaw-davis.com
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 25, 2019