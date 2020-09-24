John Patrick Maxwell
John Patrick Maxwell, 73, passed away in Land O' Lakes, Fl. after an extended illness. John graduated from Marion Catholic High School in 1966, then served in the U.S. Army as a medic. After the service, John attended Mata College where he trained to be a computer professional. He spent his career as a programmer, trainer, and data converter.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Helen Maxwell, both from Marion. He is survived by his wife, Becky of Florida, son James and grandson Ethan of Plain City, brothers Stephen and James of Columbus, and sisters Mary Rita Marker and Julie Hook of Columbus, and several nieces and nephews.
John will be remembered for his positive attitude, generosity, sense of humor, and his love for his family. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society
