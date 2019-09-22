Services
John Pierce


1950 - 2019
John Pierce Obituary
John Pierce

Marion - John A. Pierce, age 69, of Marion, died peacefully Friday, September 20, 2019, at home with his loving family by his side.

On February 24, 1950, John was born in New York, one of four sons of the late Ralph and Betty (Snyder) Pierce. As a family, they moved to Marion, Ohio, during his childhood. He graduated from Ridgedale High School.

Shortly following graduation, John was drafted to serve in the U.S. Army, a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Upon his honorable discharge, John returned home to Marion, where he worked in property maintenance and lastly was a bartender at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Lodge in Marion. He was a member at all of the local lodges: Eagles, Moose, VFW and AmVets.

An outdoorsman, John's favorite two pastimes were fishing and riding one of the many Harley Davidson motorcycles he has owned over the years.

John truly "lived life to the fullest." He was care free, and there was never a dull moment when you were with him.

He will be missed by his son, Shaun (Jennifer) Pierce of Bucyrus; step son, Patrick (Dawn Layne) Shifflet; son-in-law, Dave Wible; three grandchildren: Kaitlyn (Chris II) LeBlanc, Bryce Pierce, and Tameka (Dakota) Brady; a great-grandson, Christopher LeBlanc III; two brothers: Larry Pierce and Les Pierce; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including his parents, John was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Sue Wible; and a brother, Kenny Pierce.

Memorial contributions may be made to the VA, (https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/)

Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, are honored to serve John's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 22, 2019
