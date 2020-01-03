Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
Resources
John R. Belcher


1947 - 2020
John R. Belcher Obituary
John R. Belcher

Marion - John R. Belcher, age 72 of Marion, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Marion General Hospital.

John entered into this world on May 7, 1947 to the late Washington "Andy" and Lue (Keeton) Belcher in Port Clinton, OH.

John worked for 35 years as a traveling salesperson for National Circulating Company. He will truly be missed by family and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his sister: Dora Christian; and his brothers: Carl Belcher, Donald Belcher and Dennis Belcher.

Those who will cherish his memories include his sisters: Marie Russell of Marion, OH, Sue (Russell Manley) Cooper of Marion, OH and Barb (Gregory) Klee of Marion, OH; and his several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may come to honor John's life on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 11am to 1pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Marion Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
