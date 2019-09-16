Services
Lucas Batton Funeral Homes Inc
476 S Sandusky Ave
Upper Sandusky, OH 43351
(419) 294-1985
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:45 AM
Lucas Batton Funeral Homes Inc
476 S Sandusky Ave
Upper Sandusky, OH 43351
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lucas Batton Funeral Homes Inc
476 S Sandusky Ave
Upper Sandusky, OH 43351
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lucas Batton Funeral Homes Inc
476 S Sandusky Ave
Upper Sandusky, OH 43351
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Lucas Batton Funeral Homes Inc
476 S Sandusky Ave
Upper Sandusky, OH 43351
John Ralph

John Ralph Obituary
John Ralph

Morral -

John E. Ralph, age 85, of Morral, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 12:15am at the Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for John E. Ralph will be held at 11:00am Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Kevin Kehn officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Upper Sandusky.

Visitations will be held on Wednesday, September 18, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with a Masonic Service to be held at 7:45pm at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Emanuel Lutheran Church, Hospice of Wyandot County, or the Fairhaven Community, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

A full obituary will be in the Tuesday edition of the Marion Star.
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 16, 2019
