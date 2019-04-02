Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
2816 Marion-Waldo Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Savage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Robert Savage Jr.


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Robert Savage Jr. Obituary
John Robert Savage, Jr.

Marion - John Robert Savage, Jr. age 75 went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, March 30, 2019 at Marion General Hospital.

Born October 10, 1943 to John Robert Savage, Sr. and Donna Ruth Savage.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Paul and Wayne Savage, his daughter, Stephanie Hughes and his grandson, Trevor Hughes.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Peggy Savage, his daughter, Jocelyn (Dave) Berry, his sister, Paulette (Ray) Malone, 5 grandchildren, Dustin, Kasey, Jesse, Aaron, Julia and 6 great grandchildren.

John was an active member of Central Baptist Church and loved serving there. He retired from Parker-Hannifin Corporation in Green Camp, Ohio. He knew no strangers and loved our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ. He also loved his wife, daughters, grandchildren and all his family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019 @ 3PM at Central Baptist Church, 2816 Marion-Waldo Rd. with Pastor Ryan Strother officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Marion General Hospice and/or Joyce's Angels of Marion. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now