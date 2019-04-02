|
|
John Robert Savage, Jr.
Marion - John Robert Savage, Jr. age 75 went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, March 30, 2019 at Marion General Hospital.
Born October 10, 1943 to John Robert Savage, Sr. and Donna Ruth Savage.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Paul and Wayne Savage, his daughter, Stephanie Hughes and his grandson, Trevor Hughes.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Peggy Savage, his daughter, Jocelyn (Dave) Berry, his sister, Paulette (Ray) Malone, 5 grandchildren, Dustin, Kasey, Jesse, Aaron, Julia and 6 great grandchildren.
John was an active member of Central Baptist Church and loved serving there. He retired from Parker-Hannifin Corporation in Green Camp, Ohio. He knew no strangers and loved our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ. He also loved his wife, daughters, grandchildren and all his family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019 @ 3PM at Central Baptist Church, 2816 Marion-Waldo Rd. with Pastor Ryan Strother officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Marion General Hospice and/or Joyce's Angels of Marion. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 2, 2019