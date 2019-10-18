|
John S. Root
Kettering - John S. Root age 89, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. John was born in Greenville, OH November 2, 1929, the son of Goldie M. (Lehman) and Cleva H. Root. He served over 5 years in the USAF in the continental US, the 5039th Air Depot Wing in Alaska and the 47th Bomb Wing in England. John earned a BS, Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude, from Wright State University. He worked for over thirty years in civilian service for the USAF and retired from Wright-Patterson AFB. John was the recipient of numerous awards and commendations including the Air Force Association Logistics Material Manager Award. After retiring from the DOD, John served as a consultant to defense contractors. He was a deacon in the Fairmont Presbyterian Church, a member of the American Legion Post 598, the Kettering Sister Cities Association, Lathrem Senior Center, a Certified Professional Logistician in the Society of the Logistics Engineers, a past president of the Wright-Patterson Quarter Century Club, the treasurer of the Kettering Chapter 1927 National Association of Retired Federal Employees, the W-PAFB Rod and Gun Club, a past member of the W-PAFB Officers Club, and an alumnus of Kettering Citizen Police Academy. John was preceded in death by his wife Mary and sister, Ruth Evelyn Riegle Henry. He is survived by two daughters, Rebecca R. Sullivan and husband Timothy M. of Buffalo, NY; Lynell M. of Lawrenceville, GA; one granddaughter, Margaret M. Weschler (Frankie) of Chicago; two grandsons, Samuel B. and Nicholas S. Sullivan of Buffalo, NY and nieces, nephews and friends. There will be a memorial service at 11am on Monday, November 4 at Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Avenue, Kettering, OH. Family will greet friends following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers in John's memory, contributions may be made to the scholarship fund at Fairmont Presbyterian Church or the Salvation Army. Condolences may be sent to Routsong.com
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019