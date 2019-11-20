|
John Steffen
St. Louis - John Steffen, 92, passed November 11th.
John and his wife Coralynn had four children, Jeanne, Susan, Mark, and Cindy whom graduated from Marion High. John was active in the Presbyterian Church in Marion and then Bonita Springs, Florida. Coral passed in 2014. Eight grandchildren and eight greatgrandchildren also survive him.
Memorial Service, 11am Saturday, November 23rd at Old Orchard Church in Webster Groves, Missouri.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019