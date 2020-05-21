Services
Timson Allen & Melroy Funeral Home
407 S. Main Street
Caledonia, OH 43314
(419) 845-2511
Resources
More Obituaries for John Swisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Swisher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Swisher Obituary
John Swisher

Caledonia - John Robert "Bob" Swisher, age 80 of Caledonia, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at OSU Hospital. Bob was born April 6, 1940 in Bucyrus, Ohio as the son of the late John B. and Thelma (Staton) Swisher. Bob retired from GE after 36 years of service where he was a machinist. Bob was also a life long farmer, where he had at one time 3300 chickens at the farm. His specialty was raising Dorset sheep. He had great pride in the family farm. Bob married the love of his life Patricia (Shutt) September 3, 1961 in Bucyrus and she survives him at home. Bob was a lifetime member of the Memorial United Methodist Church in Caledonia and also attended the Everglades Community Church in Florida. He was a member of the Farm Bureau, former president and current member of The Ohio Dorset Association as well as the Ohio Sheep Association. Bob was also on the Board of Directors of the Outdoor Resorts of America. He is survived by his son, Michael (Rosalynde) Swisher, daughters, Sharon (Dwight) VanGundy and Barb (Roger) Harrison, ten grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. Funeral Services for Bob will be held on Tuesday, May 26th at the Memorial United Methodist Church in Caledonia at 3:00 with Pastor Terry Burkhardt officiating. Calling hours will be observed from 1:00 to 3:00 PM on Tuesday at the church. On line condolences may be expressed on line to www.timsonmelroy.com
Published in the Marion Star from May 21 to May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -