John Timothy Robert Pollock


1943 - 2019
John Timothy Robert Pollock Obituary
John Timothy Robert Pollock 76 of Killeen Texas formerly of Marion Ohio passed away peacefully on April 7th, 2019.

John was the son of Carl F. Pollock and Lucille Huffman Pollock born on January 12, 1943

John spent most of his life serving his country in both the United States Navy and United States Air Force.

He will be missed by his Loving Wife Maria Magdalena; His daughters JC and Katherine; Sons Timothy, Juan, and Matthew as well as his granddaughters Amber and Olivia. John is also survived by his sisters Rose, Francis, Linda, and Hazel and his brother George.

A private family memorial was held at his home in Texas.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 13, 2019
