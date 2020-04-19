|
John W. McDaniel
Marion - John W. McDaniel, age 60, of Marion, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital with his loving family by his side from complications from Covid-19.
On May 24, 1959, John was born at the Marion General Hospital, in Marion, Ohio, the younger of two children, to John W. McDaniel Sr. and the late Meredythe Ann (Matlack) McDaniel. He graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1977, where he enjoyed participating on the swim team. In 1981 he graduated from The Ohio State University earning a Bachelors of Science degree in Business Administration. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega and the Buckeye Club.
After OSU, Johnny returned home to Marion to join his father in the family business, the O & M Company, as a manufacturer's representative. He dedicated thirty-eight years to O & M; it was "his baby." His proudest accomplishment was turning business acquaintances into true friendships. Just like his father, he was blessed to have his son, Devlin, join in the family business and carry on the family's legacy. He was also extremely proud of his son, Jeremiah, for moving to Seattle and forging his own path as an artist and graphic designer.
Destined to be together, Johnny and Lisa Whelan had "known each other most of their lives" and were friends throughout their schooling. They finally went on a date on August 27, 1987, to the Golden Palace in Marion, and the rest is history. They were married just over a year later, on October 15, 1988, at Epworth United Methodist Church. The cancer diagnosis that John had received just months before could not stop them. They were partners in crime, sharing thirty one years of love and fun together.
John was a lifelong member of Epworth United Methodist Church, a member of the Gyro Club of Marion, the Marion Country Club, VFW Post 7201, and he served on the board of the Marion Family YMCA, often helping with their fundraisers.
With a love of being on the water, John spent much of his life in boats, fishing, enjoying beverages and cigars, and telling stories. His favorite place for 50 years was the family cabin on Georgian Bay in Ontario, Canada. Whenever someone new joined them on the island, whether for a family vacation or the storied "Father and Son" trips every June, Johnny was the first to volunteer to show them around. He had a knack for telling a story that "accurately replaced" the history of special, unforgettable moments. His stories were intertwined with a lesson about every rock, island, cabin and family on the Bay. He also was an outdoorsman, often pretending to be hunting ("he was really taking selfies," his family joked). He loved nature walks and finding a peaceful place to sit and relax. He was truly looking forward to building a new family cabin in the self-titled nature retreat of "Locwood," fifty plus acres in Marion County where he and Lisa had planned to enjoy their retirement years (damn Covid-19!).
To say Johnny was an avid OSU fan is a dramatic understatement. A lifelong fan, he loved attending games, tailgating, and partying while watching the games with his many dear friends. His love for the Buckeyes was amplified when his son, Devlin, played for the OSU Buckeye football team, going undefeated against TTUN and winning a National Championship. He also was an animal lover and had numerous canine companions throughout his life. His jack russell, Brutus, was his favorite.
John was the go to guy if you wanted to know anything about the newest gadgets. He might have been the first person in the world to get a drone and he holds the Guinness Book of World Records for holding the most wallet-sized gadgets in his pockets at one time. He was obsessed with collecting knives, music speakers, and various tactical bags and satchels. With his love of music and his massive speaker collection, Johnny would often DJ special occasions, or just nights on the patio, for his family and friends.
Johnny will be missed and remembered for so many reasons. He was an ornery son-of-a-gun and was often the first to crack a joke no matter the occasion. He had an unwavering determination and he couldn't be stopped when he put his mind to something. You could not have known a more loving and loyal husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He was extremely generous; his giving knew no bounds. He was truly protective of his family and the first one they would turn to if they ever needed anything. He was an entertaining story teller, who found beauty and joy in most everything. Simply put, Johnny McDaniel loved life and loved everyone he knew with his whole heart.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Lisa McDaniel; two sons and their brides-to-be: Jeremiah (fiancée Liz Andersen) McDaniel, and Devlin (fiancée Katey Holler) McDaniel; his father, John W. McDaniel Sr.; a sister, Lisa Ann (Bob) Hoppe; and their two children: Brian and Michelle Hoppe; and all of Lisa's extended family.
A service celebrating John's life will be live-streamed at 3:30 pm, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, via the Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/DenzerChapelSFH/), with Rev. David Hoffman officiating. Have your favorite beverage ready to do a toast in his honor (a glass of red wine would have been Johnny's preference). Afterwards, his family will greet friends during a drive through visitation in the parking lot of the Marion Country Club, 2415 Crissinger Rd, Marion from 5:00 - 8:00 pm. Everyone will be able to visit while remaining in their cars and keeping a safe social distance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Community Foundation in John's name.
On behalf of his family, they would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank you" to the nurses at Marion General Hospital and to all the staff at Riverside Methodist Hospital for everything they did to try and save Johnny's life from Covid-19. They would also like to remind everyone to continue practicing social distancing to keep each other safe.
Published in the Marion Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020