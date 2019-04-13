Services
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
View Map
John W. McGraw


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John W. McGraw Obituary
John W. McGraw, 75 of Delaware, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 11, 2019 at his residence.

He was born August 2, 1943 in Marion, Ohio the son of the late Donald & Ruth (Spitzer) McGraw. Jack was a project manager for over 40 years, working in historic building restoration, until his retirement. He was also a faithful Christian and a member of Delaware Church of Christ for 17 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years Diane McGraw in 2018; daughter Monica Lanette McGraw; brother Donald McGraw, and sisters Ruth Ann Gattshall, Betty Baker, and Judy Thompson.

Left to cherish his memory are son Jeff (Shelly) McGraw; daughter Amy D. Harrison; grandchildren Michael, Savannah, Jack, Kylee, and Paten; sister Bonnie Lou Ashbrook.

Jack enjoyed all sports; he enjoyed teaching pool at SourcePoint, and coaching all. He was also cheering on The Ohio State Football team every Saturday. His family, and those close to him will remember him as the kind, and giving person that he was.

Minister Keith Ball will officiate a funeral service 10:00 am Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Family and friends may call from 5:00- 8:00 pm Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center. Burial will be at a later date.

To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 13, 2019
