John W. "Bill" Slaughterbeck
Marion - John W. "Bill" Slaughterbeck, aka "Bill Dozer", age 67, of Marion, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the OSU Medical Center with his loving family by his side following complications from surgery.
On August 7, 1953, Bill was born in Findlay, Ohio, the older of two sons to James W. and Laura I. (Hostottle) Slaughterbeck. He graduated from Van Buren High School in the class of 1971. Growing up, he spent a lot of time on his grandfather's farm, helping his Dad and Grandpa fix their equipment, and learning how to weld. A skill he would use the rest of his life.
Shortly following graduation, Bill started working at the Whirlpool Corporation in Findlay, where he worked his way up to being a line manager. On the side, he also opened his own business, Slaughterbeck Welding, in Findlay. Bill had a famous saying about his welds, "they may not be pretty, but they will hold." He could fix anything, but he worked mostly with farmers on their machinery
In 1981, Bill was introduced by a mutual friend to Brenda Sue Bauer, from Marion, and from there, the rest is history. They were married one year later, on February 19, 1982, and shared thirty eight loving years of marriage. Brenda quickly became "Second Mom" to his three children, and they were blessed to have one daughter together, Heather. He will forever be her "Willy" and she'll be his "Susie".
After moving his shop to Marion, Bill commuted back and forth to his job in Findlay, for 6 years. He then found work as a heavy equipment mechanic for International Mill Services for nearly fifteen years. In 1998 he was able to focus on his true calling by running his welding shop fulltime.
From the time Bill started talking, he never stopped. He had the gift of gab, and he had a special nickname and compliment for everyone. He also was an avid reader, with particular interests in history and military books, a good western by Louis L'Amour, or a thriller by Clive Cussler. He also was one of the rare few who read the newspaper, every day, from cover to cover.
Most important of all to Bill was his family. He lived for their twice a year trips to his family's cabin at Neebish Island, in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. His wife, children and grandchildren were truly his pride and joy. He loved his Sunday mornings and his family will treasure the great memories they made while eating pancakes around the table.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Brenda Slaughterbeck; four children: Jim (Ardith) Slaughterbeck, Teri Slaughterbeck, John (Jamie) Slaughterbeck, and Heather (Ryan Murphy) Slaughterbeck; six grandchildren: Jamie, Brayden, JJ, Haleigh, Jillian, and Bricker; mother Laura Slaughterbeck; mother-in-law, Naomi Duprey; brother, Jack (Deb) Slaughterbeck; and several nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his father James Slaughterbeck.
Services honoring his life will be held at a later date, where he would feel most comfortable, in a garage somewhere. Burial will also be held in Caledonia Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to River Valley FFA, 4280 Marion-Mt. Gilead Rd Caledonia, OH 43314, Ridgemont FFA, 560 West Taylor St, Mount Victory, OH 43340, or the American Cancer Society
